Spencer Dinwiddie free agency: Nets guard reveals how much it'll take to re-sign with Brooklyn in offseason

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie opted out of the final year of his contract in order to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. But, just because Dinwiddie turned down the player option with the Nets doesn't mean that he isn't interested in remaining in Brooklyn. During an interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, Dinwiddie revealed exactly what it will take for him to re-sign with the Nets.

