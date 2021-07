Bringing Up Bates fans have been waiting for an update about Michaela Bates and Brandon Keilen’s family. Fans may recall that the couple has had fertility issues, and they have been hoping to add to their family for years. Unfortunately, they haven’t had a baby yet. Recently, the pair revealed that they are keeping their fertility journey more private and would like to process it on their own for now. So, it doesn’t look like fans will be getting an update for a little while.