Goggleworks wants to expand the use of its kitchens to the public

READING, Pa. | Two things happened during the pandemic causing the Goggleworks to reevaluate uses for some of its resources. "First we had to cancel all of our large events, like weddings," says Executive Director, Levi Landis. "We have about 40-50 weddings a year. Also Sly Fox Brewing Company, which had just opened the restaurant here at the ground floor had to close that due to the restrictions from the pandemic."