Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

FPL to build first solar energy center in Collier County

By Jennifer Kveglis
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8NH1_0asWPE1m00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Your FPL bill may go up after Collier County Commissioners approved a new solar plant in Immokalee, east of State Roads 29 and 82.

It’s currently a nearly 600-acre orange grove but by March 2022, it’ll be FPL’s first solar energy center in Collier County.

It’ll cost $5.5 million to build.

FPL spokesperson, Andrew Sutton said it will be strong enough to power 15,000 homes.

“We’re diversifying our energy mix, which is important. Natural gasses, we can’t control the cost of natural gas and the price of that goes directly to customers,” he said.

The goal is to add another fuel resource to the grid, which already uses natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy.

That doesn’t mean FPL customer rates will stay the same.

Next month, FPL will go before the Florida Public Service Commission and propose a price rate increase plan to fund this project, among others across the state.

If approved, the four-year plan would increase monthly rates by 3.4% starting in 2022 through 2025. After that, the solar energy center will help lower monthly bills.

“Solar really is the most cost-effective energy generator that FPL can be investing in right now,” Sutton explained.

For more information on FPL Solar Energy Programs can be found HERE.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Immokalee, FL
Government
Immokalee, FL
Business
Collier County, FL
Business
City
Immokalee, FL
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Fpl#First Solar#Renewable Energy#Energy Mix#Orange Grove#Fpl Solar Energy Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy