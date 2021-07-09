FPL to build first solar energy center in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Your FPL bill may go up after Collier County Commissioners approved a new solar plant in Immokalee, east of State Roads 29 and 82.

It’s currently a nearly 600-acre orange grove but by March 2022, it’ll be FPL’s first solar energy center in Collier County.

It’ll cost $5.5 million to build.

FPL spokesperson, Andrew Sutton said it will be strong enough to power 15,000 homes.

“We’re diversifying our energy mix, which is important. Natural gasses, we can’t control the cost of natural gas and the price of that goes directly to customers,” he said.

The goal is to add another fuel resource to the grid, which already uses natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy.

That doesn’t mean FPL customer rates will stay the same.

Next month, FPL will go before the Florida Public Service Commission and propose a price rate increase plan to fund this project, among others across the state.

If approved, the four-year plan would increase monthly rates by 3.4% starting in 2022 through 2025. After that, the solar energy center will help lower monthly bills.

“Solar really is the most cost-effective energy generator that FPL can be investing in right now,” Sutton explained.

