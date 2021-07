HOLLYWOOD—It is absolutely mind-boggling how quickly one’s opinion of people can change on the reality-competition series “Big Brother,” particularly its 23rd season. A week ago I was a fan of Frenchie, I thought Travis was bad news, Whitney I thought I would like and Britini I thought would be annoying. Man, a week in that house can change a ton of things people. Last week we got our first introduction to the houseguests, we learned about the ‘risk and reward’ theme of the season, crowned our first Head of Household of the season, and learned about the Wildcard Competition and the team twist.