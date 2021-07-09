Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Wayne Lobdell Celebrates 80th Birthday for National Cherry Festival 5K

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

Although the National Cherry Festival is coming to a close, one family is gearing up for the National Cherry Festival 5K.

The Lobdell family got together to celebrate their “Poppy,” Wayne Lobdell.

Wayne has been participating in the Cherry Fest 5K for 45 years.

11 years ago, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and has kept running for his health.

For his birthday this year, his one wish was for his family to run with him.

“I just want my family to join me because I‘ve turned 80 and I’m not sure how many years I can do this,” says Wayne. “We get together often and it’s special to have them here when I’m celebrating my birthday.”

The entire Lobdell clan will be joining Wayne in their matching red shirts for his run tomorrow morning at the Traverse City Central High School track.

