Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

SBA IT system was “not effective” during influx of pandemic relief loan applications

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEoJ3_0asWP3P200

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The agency in charge of giving pandemic relief to millions of small business owners had gaps in security with its information technology system, according to a new watchdog report.

The Inspector General Report rated the Small Business Administration’s overall IT program as “not effective” in FY 2020 and said its data was at risk of being compromised at times.

The report lists reasons including SBA not always updating its systems on time.

“SBA did not reinforce its patch management and configuration policies to ensure that identified systems were properly configured and vulnerabilities remediated within specified timeframes,” the report said.

“If SBA does not promptly make security updates when they become available, there is an increased risk the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data residing on information systems could be compromised,” the report said. “There is also an increased risk that existing or new vulnerabilities could expose information systems and applications to attacks, unauthorized modification, or compromised.”

The report also said SBA didn’t always correctly carry out its user access review process.

“SBA did not correctly execute its new and existing user access review process to reduce the risk that improper access is approved and not identified,” the report said. “We identified 11 of 13 new users of two systems for whom SBA could not provide evidence that access had been properly authorized.”

The report recommends more security training and for SBA to fix the technological vulnerabilities among other changes.

The report said SBA agreed with all ten recommendations listed in the report and has resolved the issues.

Last year, SBA had a data breach that could have exposed information from thousands of emergency loan applications.

SBA said then there were no signs the data had been misused and businesses affected were given a year of free credit monitoring.

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Applications#Information Security#Information Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Small Businessvermontbiz.com

SBA still accepting Shuttered Venue Operators Grant applications

Vermont Business Magazine The Small Business Administration is still accepting applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. Eligible entities may be live venues, promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters, and talent representatives.
Small Businessmidfloridanewspapers.com

New SBA program application date extended to July 23

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the application date for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. It will now accept proposal submissions through July 23 and anticipates making award decisions by September. This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will leverage a...
Small Businessliveinsurancenews.com

SBA requires a business hazard insurance policy for an EIDL loan

Small businesses receiving Economic Injury Disaster Loans will require the coverage. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is requesting that applicants for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) provide proof of hazard insurance, which is a type of business owners policy insurance. Business owners are advised to inform themselves about how much...
Credits & Loansblackchronicle.com

The SBA Is Making It Easier For PPP Loans To Be Taken By Big Borrowers

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will eliminate the loan necessity review for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $2 million or more. The announcement is a 180 degree turn for the agency. The SBA received widespread backlash in the early days of the pandemic for allowing publicly traded companies to receive PPP funds while small and minority businesses were ignored.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Black Enterprise

SBA To Drop Requests For Additional Financial Information For PPP Loans Greater Than $2 Million

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will eliminate the loan necessity review for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $2 million or more. The announcement is a 180 degree turn for the agency. The SBA received widespread backlash in the early days of the pandemic for allowing publicly traded companies to receive PPP funds while small and minority businesses were ignored.
Credits & Loansjournalofaccountancy.com

SBA officially drops PPP Loan Necessity Questionnaire requirement

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has informed lenders that it is eliminating the loan necessity review for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $2 million or greater. In a notice sent July 9, the SBA said it would no longer request either version of the Loan Necessity Questionnaire: SBA...
Small Businessslenterprise.com

SBA extends deadline for Navigator program COVID relief applications

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced an extension of the deadline for small businesses to apply for financial assistance under the Community Navigator Pilot Program. SBA will now accept proposal submissions through July 23 with award decisions expected by September. The Community Navigator Pilot Program, established under American...
Credits & LoansInc.com

SBA to Drop Its Review of PPP Loans of $2 Million and Above

Applying for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness is about to get easier for bigger borrowers. After months of requiring financial documentation proving need from borrowers with PPP loans of $2 million or more, the Small Business Administration took steps this week to roll back some of those requirements. The effort marks an about-face for the agency that landed in hot water after allowing publicly traded companies to access the program intended for small businesses. It also signifies a swifter forgiveness process for some borrowers.
Small Businessslenterprise.com

SBA renews council to address COVID relief inequities in underserved areas

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). The council will address the inequality of implementation of COVID programs within underserved communities. Established in 2010, the council has been inactive since early 2020. “The...
Congress & CourtsBaton Rouge Business Report

Graves introduces bill raising SBA disaster loan limits

Just in time for the Atlantic hurricane season, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves has joined Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Florida, to introduce a new bill that would raise the limits for Small Business Administration disaster loans. The bipartisan Rebuilding Communities After Disasters Act would increase the maximum loan amount for SBA...

Comments / 1

Community Policy