Ahead of the Olympics, Apple has begun decorating the exteriors of some Apple Store locations with a design motif representing 22 countries around the world. It isn't clear which Apple Store locations will feature the decoration, but Mac Otakara spotted the motif at the Apple Shinjuku location in Tokyo, Japan. The publication also reported that Apple Ginza and Apple Omotesando will be decorated. Apple Aventura in Miami, Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan, and Apple Garosugil in Seoul also feature similar window dressing.