Apple touts iPhone 12 Night Mode selfies in new ad

Apple has released the public beta of its new version of MacOS, Monterey, allowing people to get its new features early.As with all of Apple’s public betas, it comes with a warning that it is an early version of the software and may contain bugs, or not work properly with other software. Anyone downloading it is advised to back up their computer in case anything major goes wrong.But in return for that risk, users are given access to all of the new features that the update brings. That includes a redesign of Safari and the introduction of new automation tools...