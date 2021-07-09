Apple touts iPhone 12 Night Mode selfies in new ad
Apple on Friday published a new ad touting the nighttime picture taking capabilities of iPhone 12, with a particular focus on Night Mode selfies. The humorous 30-second spot, aptly titled "In the Dark," highlights Night Mode on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, a feature that fuses multiple images together to achieve acceptable brightness in low-light environments. In the ad, a man, obviously excited about the ability to snap selfies in the dark, seeks out a variety of shadowy locations to capture moody photos. He hides behind curtains and in a cardboard box before taking advantage of the ambiance at a dimly-lit restaurant.appleinsider.com
