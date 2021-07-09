Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Runs 8.12 at 171 mph

For a generation of hot rodders, winning was as simple as ticking the right box. From its inception in 1964 until 1993, the Ford Mustang was offered continuously in two roof styles: formal coupe and fastback. While the fastback designation changed to hatchback with the second generation in 1974, the overall shape of the tumblehome was preserved in silhouette, freezing the iconic Mustang fastback shape as the definitive version. The Mustang was a chiseled wedge in reverse that looked as if it could leave the air undisturbed after making its splashy entrance. We're talking decades before the notchback Mustang, but hear us out.