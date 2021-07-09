Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Runs 8.12 at 171 mph
Bob Tasca III is no stranger to speed—his Ford Mustang nitro Funny Car has run 3s at over 332 mph in just 1,000 feet and he currently leads the NHRA Camping World championship points chase over formidable rivals John Force, Ron Capps, and Cruz Pedregon. But recently, the Rhode Island Ford dealer and grandson of famed Cobra Jet creator Bob Tasca Sr., set the record for a full-bodied electric car on the quarter mile when he ran the Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 to a pass of 8.128 at 171.97 mph at the NHRA Summit Racing Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.www.motortrend.com
