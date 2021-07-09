Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Runs 8.12 at 171 mph

MotorTrend Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Tasca III is no stranger to speed—his Ford Mustang nitro Funny Car has run 3s at over 332 mph in just 1,000 feet and he currently leads the NHRA Camping World championship points chase over formidable rivals John Force, Ron Capps, and Cruz Pedregon. But recently, the Rhode Island Ford dealer and grandson of famed Cobra Jet creator Bob Tasca Sr., set the record for a full-bodied electric car on the quarter mile when he ran the Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 to a pass of 8.128 at 171.97 mph at the NHRA Summit Racing Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cruz Pedregon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Ford Mustang#Electric Cars#Electric Potential#Nhra#Cascadia Motion#T400#Bms#Aem Ev#Ford Performance#Watson Racing#Mle#Cj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1978 Ford Mustang II Ghia

Ford returned the Mustang to its roots— an affordable, sporty-looking commuter based on a huge-selling economy car— for the 1974 model year when the Pinto-based Mustang II made its debut. While many now claim that the Mustang II has finally attained true respectability among American car freaks, I still see plenty of Mustang IIs en route to the cold steel jaws of The Crusher. Here’s a heavily-optioned ’78 Mustang II Ghia, complete with V8 engine and screaming orange Stirling cloth interior, found in a Denver self-service yard a couple of weeks ago.
CarsPosted by
PRX

Ford hits a 'home run' with its new all-electric F-150 pickup

Ford recently unveiled its first all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, and it's causing quite a stir in the auto industry and among car and truck aficionados. “I think it's a real game changer for electric vehicles,” says Jim Motavalli, freelance writer and blogger for Car Talk. “There are 900,000 [F-150’s) sold every year, and yet you couldn't get any kind of pickup in an electric.”
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Ford's Electric Mustang Mach-E SUV Outsold the Gas Mustang Last Month

Reading into sales figures can be a bit like reading tea leaves or palms. Sometimes, you can draw clear conclusions: Of course a lame cheap hatchback is outsold by, say, a full-size pickup truck. This is America, after all. But Ford's announcement that, in June 2021, the gas-fed Mustang coupe and convertible were outsold by the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV is fully in "shake the magic eight ball for answers" territory.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Cobra Jet 1400 Sets New World Record

The all-electric Ford Mustang scorches down the quarter-mile in 8.128 seconds at 171.97 mph. Funny car driver Bob Tasca III may have gotten used to sitting behind the wheel of 11,000 horsepower land jets, but it’s in the humble Cobra Jet 1400 that records are being smashed. Since the class isn’t huge right now, the Mustang keeps breaking its own record in the quarter-mile for full-bodied all-electric racing.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Outsells The Ford Mustang

After leading the pony car pack for some time, the Ford Mustang has been outsold by the Dodge Challenger for Q2 of 2021. Likely, this news has sent shockwaves through the Blue Oval as people scramble to ensure there’s not a repeat for Q3. Even though it wasn’t a complete trouncing, the fact the Mustang gave up such a commanding sales lead should be enough to really shake things up.
CarsHot Rod

What Is a Notchback Mustang?

For a generation of hot rodders, winning was as simple as ticking the right box. From its inception in 1964 until 1993, the Ford Mustang was offered continuously in two roof styles: formal coupe and fastback. While the fastback designation changed to hatchback with the second generation in 1974, the overall shape of the tumblehome was preserved in silhouette, freezing the iconic Mustang fastback shape as the definitive version. The Mustang was a chiseled wedge in reverse that looked as if it could leave the air undisturbed after making its splashy entrance. We're talking decades before the notchback Mustang, but hear us out.
CarsCleanTechnica

Ford Mustang Mach-E Outsells Ford Mustang Gasmobile!

I’m sure that I asked at some point when the Ford Mustang Mach-E would start outselling the conventional, old-school Ford Mustang, which is actually a fairly high seller among cars. Well, June already got us there. We’ll see how the rest of the year goes, but here are the uplifting numbers from June:
CarsCNET

Ford Mustang Mach-E outsold the regular Mustang in June

Say what you will about its name, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a seriously good EV. It's also proving to be pretty popular, as evidenced by the fact that the electric Mach-E outsold Ford's gas-powered Mustang lineup last month. According to a sales report released Friday (PDF), Ford sold 2,645...
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

In June, Electric Mustangs Outsold Gas-Powered Mustangs

This June, the growing popularity of electric vehicles reached a modest but notable milestone. According to a new report by Erik Shilling at Jalopnik, Ford’s electric Mustangs outsold the gas-powered version for the first time. Data provided by Ford reveals a slight advantage to the Mach-E: 2,465 sold in the United States versus 2,240 of the gas-powered version.
Buying Carsautomotiveworld.com

Exhilarating electric performance: online ordering for Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starts today

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – the most exciting, most driver-focussed version of Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV – is now available to order in the UK from £67,225. Propelled by more torque than any production Ford road-vehicle ever offered to customers in Europe, the Mustang Mach-E GT can sprint from 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds 1 – making it Ford’s fastest accelerating European five-seater ever.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Electric Dodge Challenger Will Start A New Muscle Car Era

The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock couldn't be further removed from an electric car. This drag strip king makes all kinds of demonic noises as it churns out over 800 horsepower, and is subject to a $2,100 gas guzzler tax, making it only as "green" as the F8 paint it can be finished in. But Stellantis has big electrification plans over the next few years and these will include an electric Dodge muscle car. This means that the future Dodge Challenger is likely to be faster but a lot quieter than the coupe we enjoy today.
CarsAutoExpress

Everrati reveals electric Ford GT40 recreation

Electric restomod specialist Everrati has revealed its latest creation: a fully electric version of the legendary Le Mans winning Ford GT40. It joins Everrati converted versions of the 964-generation Porsche 911 and Mercedes SL Pagoda. But these GT40s aren’t converted originals - they’re new shells and chassis’ built by Superformance, a company specialising in continuation 60s racers.
Carshypebeast.com

Hennessey Performance's Entry-Level Ford Bronco Is Still a Beast

Is Hennessey Performance‘s full-fat Ford Bronco VelociRaptor V8 too much for you? Then worry no more, as the legendary American tuning company has announced its take on the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 Ford Bronco. Displaying its take on the five-door, hard-top iteration, the VeliciRaptor 400 has — you guessed it —...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

ECD Electric Land Rover Range Rover Classic First Drive: Electro-Luxe

The future of motoring may be electric, but that need not be exclusive of the past. Back in April, we rounded up a bunch of companies willing to convert your classic car to electric power, and here's another new one: East Coast Defender (ECD). The Kissimmee, Florida-based firm was founded by a trio of British blokes who grew up near the Solihull plant that has built Land Rovers since 1948. The company's core business is restomodding vintage Land Rover Series or Defender models, most often to include General Motors small-block V-8 power. The company will occasionally take on other models, and now it's branching out to offer an electric powertrain option, with its first such conversion being for 1969-1996 Range Rover Classics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy