Explosion in park in north Tehran, no one hurt -state TV
DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - A loud blast was heard in north Tehran early on Saturday after an "unknown object" exploded in a park without hurting anyone, state television reported.
"An unknown object exploded ...There was no damage and no one was hurt," the television's reporter said.
The TV earlier quoted a fire department spokesman as saying that fire and rescue teams were sent to the area.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0