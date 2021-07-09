Cancel
Accidents

Explosion in park in north Tehran, no one hurt -state TV

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - A loud blast was heard in north Tehran early on Saturday after an "unknown object" exploded in a park without hurting anyone, state television reported.

"An unknown object exploded ...There was no damage and no one was hurt," the television's reporter said.

The TV earlier quoted a fire department spokesman as saying that fire and rescue teams were sent to the area.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Tehran#Television#Accident
