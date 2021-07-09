Cancel
How to Watch UFC 264: Where to Stream Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 on ESPN+

By Danielle Directo-Meston
Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the mixed martial arts battle that UFC fans have been waiting for. After Conor McGregor defeated Dustin Poirier in 2014, Poirier evened out the score with his Irish rival in January. The two lightweight stars will go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated final fight in Las Vegas this weekend, marking an end to their trilogy.

