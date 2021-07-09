Coroner gives information on victim found dead after missing person report
ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office releases information regarding the homicide victim that deputies found deceased on Friday. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says that his office is investigating the death after the victim was discovered by deputies on Friday. Shore says that the victim was discovered in an open type shed at around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. Shore adds that the victim appears to have been in the shed for several days.www.foxcarolina.com
