Elyria police

11:03 p.m. — 13th Street, weapons violations. Dominic Strader, 18, of Ohio Street, and Christian Elder, 18, of Third Street, were arrested — Strader on misdemeanor charges of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon and Elder on felony charges of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. Officers responding to reports of five gunshots in the area of Middle Avenue and 14th Street found nothing, but returned 15 minutes later after a second report. Strader, Elder and two juveniles were inside a red car along with a black 9mm Taurus G3 handgun, a 9mm Glock 26 Gen 5 handgun and a black ballistic vest. Gunshot residue tests were performed on Strader and Elder and they were taken to the Lorain County Jail. The juveniles were released at the scene.