Heavy demand for larger living spaces and a paucity of homes to buy has made cash king on Long Island, where the inventory crunch is pushing buyers to pull out all the stops. More than half of the home sales recorded this year through April in Nassau and Suffolk counties didn’t have a mortgage, according to transaction data compiled by Redfin—the highest rate since 2009. That figure doesn’t include purchases by buyers who waived contingencies, another way that house hunters stand out in competitive markets.