A new gym, which targets fitness for women, is opening soon in Three Rivers. As a woman, there have definitely been some times where I've felt uncomfortable in the gym. Whether that had to do with my own insecurities or, unfortunately, the random man that decides to interrupt the workout for a "chat" or ogle from across the room...it wasn't always pleasant. Now, before you jump to the "not all men" argument...I know. And I'm certainly not blaming men for every instance of a woman feeling uncomfortable in a gym.