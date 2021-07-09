Summer Safety

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJACKSON,TN (WNBJ)- Hot weather is something west Tennessee is used to seeing, but it is important to know the dangers of it. Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones discusses how dangerous the heat and sun can be, “I think a lot of times people don’t think about how dangerous heat-related illness can actually be, some of the more serious conditions include one that’s called heat exhaustion when folks get sort of red and clammy, very you know week, sometimes lightheaded…a much more serious state is something called heat stroke. People actually start to get very red and can actually get dry skin, actually stop sweating, loss of consciousness, very confused and that’s a true medical emergency.”

