NBC 24, American Red Cross complete annual blood drive as demand continues to rise
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Thursday at Zenobia Shriners, blood donors provided 39 units to the American Red Cross during a collaborative blood drive with NBC 24. There has been a critical blood shortage both locally and nationally as social standards continue to change. Many planned surgeries were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, compounding current needs. Meanwhile, summer travel has caused a decrease in donor presence.nbc24.com
