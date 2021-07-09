Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perrysburg, OH

NBC 24, American Red Cross complete annual blood drive as demand continues to rise

By NBC 24 Staff
nbc24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRYSBURG, Ohio — Thursday at Zenobia Shriners, blood donors provided 39 units to the American Red Cross during a collaborative blood drive with NBC 24. There has been a critical blood shortage both locally and nationally as social standards continue to change. Many planned surgeries were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, compounding current needs. Meanwhile, summer travel has caused a decrease in donor presence.

nbc24.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Perrysburg, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The American Red Cross#Blood Donors#Charity#Nbc 24#Redcrossblood Org#Wnwo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy