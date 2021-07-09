Schooners can always count on Kopack wherever he's needed

Addison Kopack models a hard hat he presents to his fellow Mystic Schooners teammates when they hit a home run. Kopack, who plays at the University of Rhode Island and once played in the Little League World Series with Cumberland, R.I., brings new meaning to the the words 'utility player' for Mystic. (Gavin Keefe/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Wakefield, R.I. — When Addison Kopack arrives for a baseball game, he checks the lineup card posted in the Mystic Schooners dugout.

On Thursday at Ocean State, manager Phil Orbe slotted Kopack in as starting at second base and batting second.

Kopack could have been at almost any infield position, catcher, designated hitter or in the outfield. He has pitched before as well, but not yet this summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. He also could be at several spots in the batting order.

"Mentally, I'm prepared for anything, really," said Kopack, who regularly works out at several positions to stay sharp.

With rosters evolving and changing over the course of the summer league season, Kopack's versatility is invaluable and a sure-fire way to be a regular in the starting lineup.

"Versatility is what we need in a summer situation like this," Orbe said. "He's had three or four starts behind the plate. He started the season playing third base. He's now at second base where he's had four or five starts. He's been in left field two or three games and at first base twice.

"He pitched at URI. We haven't used him quite yet. My guess is he's going to get a spot on the mound at some point. That type of versatility and willingness just to help the ball club and get in the lineup, it's a good lesson for all players. The more positions you can play and play well, it enhances your ability to get on the field."

Kopack, who completed his first full season with Division I Rhode Island last spring, is an impactful player despite the constant juggling.

Kopack is first on the team in RBI (17), walks (18) and doubles (six) while ranking second in at-bats (72), runs scored (16) and games played (20). He's batting a solid .278.

Kopack also is the team's unofficial entertainment director, keeping the mood upbeat and light.

"He's the heart and soul of the team personality-wise," Orbe said. "He's a very personable young man and very likeable with his teammates."

To signify the team's gritty, blue-collar attitude, Kopack brings a hard hat to every game that he borrowed from his brother.

Any Schooner that hits a home run is awarded the hard hat.

"Baseball, in the end, is a game, so it's supposed to be fun," Kopack said. "I just make sure we're having fun in the dugout and in the field, reminding guys what we're here for and what's most important about the game. We're here to have some fun, to goof around a little bit and to pick each other up."

Kopack has lived an interesting baseball life.

Growing up in Cumberland, R.I., Kopack played in the 2014 Little League World Series as a member of the Cumberland American team. His team gained a reputation for its competitive spirit before bowing out of the tournament.

Cumberland returned home from Williamsport, Pa., as hometown heroes, being celebrated with a huge parade and ceremony.

People still occasionally bring up his Little League dream season.

"That was possibly the best baseball experience I've had," Kopack said. "Experiencing it at such a young age was definitely weird. It definitely took a couple of years for it to really set in how crazy that whole experience was. Just that opportunity with that team and that group of guys, especially the coaching staff and the story behind all that, it was amazing."

At Cumberland High School, he was an all-state player, serving mainly as a shortstop and bullpen closer. He wasn't highly recruited by Division I teams because he chose to play Legion baseball instead of competing on the AAU circuit.

"I didn't do a lot of the stuff a lot of the other guys did," Kopack said. "I focused on having fun and developing versus going to all those showcases and doing all that kind of stuff."

Kopack drew interest from URI after attending a baseball camp there and eventually committed. Last season, he batted. 269 with 12 RBI in 26 games and pitched six innings while playing a utility role. He had starts at first, second, third, catcher, pitcher and designated hitter. He was named Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Week in late April.

Two Rhode Island teammates — pitchers Trystan Levesque of East Lyme and Sean Sposato — also play on the Schooners.

He's enjoying staying with his host family, Tony and Kim Lowe of North Stonington and their two children.

"The summer has been amazing," Kopack said. "Honestly, I couldn't ask for a better team to represent. Fantastic coaching staff, fantastic host family. Really good culture."

Kopack will likely narrow down his positions soon. He doesn't have a favorite spot but fell in love with catching while learning the position last year. He thinks he has potential there.

Orbe sees third base as a more natural position for Kopack. But he's comfortable playing him just about anywhere.

"Hopefully, if I end up playing pro ball, that's probably where I might start narrowing down depending on what a team needs me for," Kopack said. "As college goes on, options are still open. Any position on the field, really."

