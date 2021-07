Dierks Bentley gave high praise to his buddy, Luke Bryan, calling him the “funniest person in country music” in a recent interview with CMT’s Cody Alan. “I laugh every time I say Luke’s name,” he continued. “He is the funniest person in country music. He is so good on TV because he needs to be on TV. America needs more Luke Bryan in their life.” The country music superstar friends recently completed the 100-mile Natchez Trace Century bike ride in Jackson, Mississippi, and Bentley admitted that “Luke Bryan is a really good cyclist!”