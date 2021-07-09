Big Island Virus Numbers Hover Around Double Digits Again Friday

There is no denying that. Deaths will start going up in about 3 weeks. Our hospital went from 4 Covid patients to 14 in about a week. Political expediency will mandate swift and decisive crackdowns in some states for certain. If you don't think Gavin Newsome is chomping at the bit to shut everything down again, you are nuts. It won't matter that everyone now has the opportunity to get vaccines and fix the problem. In this country, we are always catering to those who play the victim, even by their own hand.