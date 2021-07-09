Big Island Virus Numbers Hover Around Double Digits Again Friday
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 69 new cases of coronavirus statewide Friday, bringing the overall total to 38,265. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Nine new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, with 91 active cases and six persons hospitalized, according to statistics provided by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 45 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.0%.bigislandnow.com
Comments / 0