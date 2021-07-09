Check Out This Lamborghini Built Out of 400,000 LEGO Pieces

Every build that Lego keeps coming out with is simply amazing to look at, and yet something like this is bound to take a while considering that assembling 400,000 pieces is bound to take more than a couple of days. On top of that, every piece has to go where it’s assigned or it’s very likely that something will be out of whack and many parts simply won’t work the way they need to. It’s always possible that a few missing pieces could be glossed over, but to a real Lego enthusiast, it’s very easy to think that if there’s even one piece missing and a person knows about it, then nothing is going to be right. But just imagining how much time and effort goes into making something like this is mind-blowing. On top of that, the scope of this thing is amazing since trying to think of sitting down to focus on this thing is something that might sound like a good time for some folks, but would be a torturous sentence for others.