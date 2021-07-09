Cancel
CDC: Fully vaccinated students, teachers can ditch masks; MPS to require

By Jason Calvi
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Fully vaccinated teachers and students can skip the masks — or so says brand new CDC guidance. They also suggest flexibility for local districts to make their own calls. Milwaukee Public Schools will still require them. A Milwaukee Public School spokesman says "while the CDC guidance allows flexibility...

