Obanor had a very good season for Oral Roberts last year and was a focal point of their success. Furthermore, his decision between Arkansas and Texas Tech will add even more talent to two teams who will be in the NCAA tournament next season. Additionally, his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting being major addition playing either the 4 or 5. He is also a very good player in ball screen situations. The growth in Obanor’s game from the perimeter has steadily improved and shot 46.3% from three last season. As for Arkansas, it would add shooting to the four spots to match the athleticism of their other wings and big men. Now, Texas Tech would be intriguing with the versatility Obanor and Kevin McCullar could provide. Whoever lands Kevin Obanor will add a very productive offensive player to their rotation.