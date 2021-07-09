Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. MARYS AND SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT COUNTIES At 640 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saint Leonard, or near Saint Leonard Creek, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Prince Frederick, Greenwell State Park, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, Flag Harbor, California, Golden Beach, Saint Leonard, Long Beach, Calvert Beach, Barstow, Port Republic, Sandgates and Sotterley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH