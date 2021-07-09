Special Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marion SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 639 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marion, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marion, Mullins, Sellers, Blue Brick, Zion, Smithboro, Gapway and Carolinas Hospital System - Marion.