PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Among those helping with the recovery after the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, were local first responders, including Philadelphia firefighters. On Friday, a group of 80 of them returned home to the city. Hugs, tears and emotional reunions for family members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1. After 17 days of assisting with the search, rescue and recovery efforts at the collapsed Champlain Towers Condo in Surfside, the team is back in Philadelphia. “Very emotional. Being away for 17 days just takes a toll on you,” said Brandon Watkins with PA Task Force 1. “It was exhausting. It was a tragic event...