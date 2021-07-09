2022 Five-Star Jalen Washington Commits to North Carolina
North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis has landed his first five-star recruit in 2022 big man Jalen Washington. This commitment comes just one day after the Tar Heels landed highly sought after Marquette Golden Eagle’s transfer Dawson Garcia. Washington committed to the Tar Heels over the Stanford Cardinals, Michigan State Spartans, and home state Indiana Hoosiers. There were other schools in the mix for the five-star recruit, but these programs were considered the favorites with North Carolina to land the high school big man.defpen.com
