2022 Five-Star Jalen Washington Commits to North Carolina

Keller (Texas) Timber Creek four-star running back Emeka Megwa announced his commitment to Washington on Thursday afternoon, live on CBS Sports HQ. Megwa was one of the first prospects in the 2022 class to see his recruitment go national and he had close to 40 offers. Nobody recruited him harder than the Huskies led by the efforts of Keith Bhonapha, and Megwa took his official to check out the Pac 12 program over the weekend.