Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Jul 07 Filed by: CIM Capital, LLC

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

www.streetinsider.com

EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Four Corners Property For: Jul 15 Filed by: Tennican Elizabeth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 14 Filed by: PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 J2 GLOBAL, INC. For: Jul 14 Filed by: Shah Vivek

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Payment for...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Jul 13 Filed by: Rabinowitz Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents the partial vesting and settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"), starting April 13, 2019. 2. Each...
EconomyShareCast

Form 8.3 - ST.MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC ORD

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4/A SOURCE CAPITAL INC /DE/ For: Sep 30 Filed by: Landecker Mark

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Chemours Co For: Jul 12 Filed by: VERGNANO MARK P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Blend Labs, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Chen Gerald C.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. Each share of Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will convert into Class A Common Stock immediately prior to the completion of the Issuer's initial public offering of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TELOS CORP For: Jul 12 Filed by: WOOD EMMETT J.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BOX INC For: Jul 12 Filed by: Smith Dylan C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PROASSURANCE CORP For: Jul 14 Filed by: VANCE KATISHA TERRELL

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Merck & Co., Inc. For: Jul 05 Filed by: Klobuchar Michael A

1. Holdings include shares acquired in dividend reinvestment transactions. 2. Includes shares acquired and dividends earned through July 5, 2021 in the Merck U.S. Savings Plan, a 401(k) plan. 3. These restricted stock units vest and are distributed as shares of Merck & Co., Inc. common stock in three equal...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AEHR TEST SYSTEMS For: Jul 13 Filed by: SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. RSU shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zedge, Inc. For: Jul 09 Filed by: GHERMEZIAN MARK

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Consists of fully vested shares of Restricted Stock. Joyce J. Mason, by Power of Attorney 07/14/2021. ** Signature of Reporting...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES For: Jul 13 Filed by: GILMORE GEOFFREY G

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lovesac Co For: Jul 12 Filed by: VANDERBECK SUNNY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AEHR TEST SYSTEMS For: Jul 13 Filed by: ROSATI MARIO M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. RSU shares issued in lieu of cash for BOD fee. 2. Shares held by Mario M. Rosati and Danelle Storm...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 U.S. WELL SERVICES, INC. For: Jul 12 Filed by: THRC Management, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. THRC Holdings LP ("Holdings"), a Texas limited partnership, directly holds the securities of the Issuer. THRC Management, LLC ("Management") a Texas limited liability company, as General Partner of Holdings, has exclusive voting and investment power over the shares of Issuer's Common Stock held by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Dan H. Wilks, as sole Manager of Management, together with his spouse, Staci Wilks, who share the same household, may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the securities directly owned by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all equity securities reported herein except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interest therein, and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any equity securities covered by this Form 4.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Skyline Champion Corp For: Jul 12 Filed by: KIMMELL JOSEPH A.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Shares withheld by the Issuer to satisfy the tax withholding obligations of the Reporting Person in connection...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 3 StoneBridge Acquisition For: Jul 15 Filed by: StoneBridge Acquisition Sponsor LLC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. As described in the issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-253641) under the heading "Description of Securities - Ordinary Shares - Founder Shares", the Class B Ordinary Shares will automatically convert into shares of Class A Ordinary Shares at the time of the registrants initial business combination on a onefor-one basis subject to certain adjustments and have no expiration date.

