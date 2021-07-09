Look to Buy Palantir, Since PLTR Stock Won’t Stay Down for Long

While Palantir (PLTR) is a prominent player in the growing software industry, it appears significantly overvalued at its stock's current price level considering its weak financials and growth prospects. So, we think it could be wise to bet instead on fundamentally sound software stocks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They still have plenty of upside to deliver. Read on to learn more.Despite a not-so-impressive stock market debut last September, the ‘secretive’ data company Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has attracted investors’ interest by entering several strategic alliances, accepting bitcoin as payment and being popular on social media, such as Reddit. However, the stock has lost 11.7% in price over the past three months and 9% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $22.45.