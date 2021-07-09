Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Look to Buy Palantir, Since PLTR Stock Won’t Stay Down for Long

InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock has fallen in July by about 15% month-to-date, despite being in the green today. But like a few other stocks taking some hits, PLTR stock is presenting investors with a short-term purchasing opportunity. Palantir is the most technologically advanced data analytics platform provider in the world. And...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pltr#Startup#Space Force#Cdc#Faa#Grupo Global#Pltr Stock Management#Cagr#Innovation Investor#Hypergrowth#Megatrend#Amazon#The Vc Insider#Tesla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks Under $10 to Buy In July for the Rest of the Year

Many investors like cheap shares, particularly those under $10, and frequently put them on their lists of “stocks to watch.” After all, many of today’s market darlings were trading at much lower values yesterday. For instance, in May 2002, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) started life as a public company at an opening...
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks with Compelling Buy Points

Sometimes you don’t really have a plan. You’re really looking to play safe, no matter what. And if there’s nothing safe out there, you’d rather stay put, hanging on to what you deem valuable and taking gains on what you consider risky. And a quick look at what earnings season...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Market Down? Here's 1 Stock to Own for the Long Term

Great companies prove their worth in good markets and bad. If you watch carefully, bad economic times can be good times to buy great companies. This REIT has an incredible history, appears reasonably priced, and can be a real steal in a market downturn. Federal Realty Investment Trust's (NYSE:FRT) yield...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Oil Penny Stocks to Buy If You’re Hoping for a Gusher

Investing or trading in penny stocks is really something for the risk-tolerant investor. And even then, penny stocks that cover the oil and gas sector add a risk premium. These oil stocks encompass companies involved in oil and gas production, mining, exploration or any other services related to the industry.
StocksZacks.com

5 Strong Buy Stocks with More Room to Run

Earnings season is upon us and initial estimates show that this will be another strong quarter for companies. But with most companies likely to benefit from easier comps, choosing the true winners can be tricky. A basic strategy of sticking to Buy or Hold ranked stocks with positive earnings Expected...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Consumer Stocks to Buy for Reliable Gains In Any Market

Despite plenty of evidence that bullish sentiment appears stretched — with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic still a stubbornly key component — the reality is that the benchmark indices continue hitting all-time highs. Therefore, you might be tempted to continue piling into growth investments. However, it may be time to reconsider this narrative and instead consider consumer stocks.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 EV Stocks To Buy on Weakness for Traders and Investors

Stock markets are booming thanks to the tailwinds that the Federal Reserve and the White House have provided. The government deployed the heaviest artillery ever to reflate the economy after the pandemic. Judging by how strong stocks are, they may have overshot a bit. There are pockets of weaknesses this week, and consequently, some hot stocks have lost their momentum. Among them are the electric vehicle (EV) companies — and thus, there are EV stocks to buy.
StocksInvestorPlace

IBM Is Worth up to 44% More Based on Its Huge Free Cash Flow

IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report its second-quarter earnings on July 19. Expect the stock to rise if it produces earnings like those from Q1. I wrote about this last month and estimated that IBM stock was worth 25% more, or $183 per share. As of July 14, IBM stock was $139.82...
TravelPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy These Travel Stocks While They're Down?

COVID-19 has hammered travel industry stocks. Airbnb IPOed in December, but has pulled back significantly from its peak. Worries about the Delta variant have sapped some of Carnival's gains. The pandemic devastated the travel industry in 2020 as many tourism-related businesses sharply curtailed their activity or shut down altogether. While...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: NVDA, DIS, NCLH, AMZN

It was a messy and choppy session for a bunch of traders on Thursday. Heavy sector rotation and choppiness ahead of Friday’s monthly expiration made it a difficult trading environment for many investors. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we head into Friday. Top Stock...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Software Stocks That are a Better Buy Than Palantir

While Palantir (PLTR) is a prominent player in the growing software industry, it appears significantly overvalued at its stock's current price level considering its weak financials and growth prospects. So, we think it could be wise to bet instead on fundamentally sound software stocks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They still have plenty of upside to deliver. Read on to learn more.Despite a not-so-impressive stock market debut last September, the ‘secretive’ data company Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has attracted investors’ interest by entering several strategic alliances, accepting bitcoin as payment and being popular on social media, such as Reddit. However, the stock has lost 11.7% in price over the past three months and 9% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $22.45.
MarketsInvestorPlace

It’s Time to Buy Psychedelic Stocks as the ‘Shroom Boom’ Gets Underway

The times they are a-changing, folks. Ten years ago, the only so-called “drugs” you could legally take in public were alcohol and tobacco. Over the past decade, marijuana got added to that list across a variety of states in America as well as multiple countries across the globe, including Canada and Mexico.
StocksZacks.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy at Discounts and Hold for Long-Term Growth

JPM - Free Report) and other financial powers kicked off what is poised to be an impressive second quarter earnings season that marks real growth from the pre-covid period in FY19. The market has surged to records in the early days of Q3, with the Nasdaq up 12% since mid-May....
Stocksetftrends.com

Don’t Bail on the Stay-at-Home Stocks

Economic reopening has been taking place for several months now. Employees are heading back to offices, either full-time or in hybrid capacities. Gyms and movie theaters are reopening their doors too. With that and more, it’s not surprising that some market observers are getting pensive about previously hot stay-at-home stocks,...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Are Ripe to Trade

When will it end? I’m talking about the broader market’s powerful rally. It could happen as soon as today. But in respecting a trend in motion staying in motion, with the occasional modestly bearish thrill ride, let’s look at three blue-chip stocks whose price charts suggest there’s substantial upside to come.
StocksInvestorPlace

Nio Stock Seems To Be Gearing-up for the Next Big Rally

I would have been worried if the big rally in electric vehicle stocks sustained well into 2021. It seemed that EV stocks were in a bubble territory. NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock touched a high of $66.99 in February. However, significant profit taking and concerns related to chip shortage resulted in a...
StocksInvestorPlace

Speculative Investors Are Crazy Not to Buy Zomedica at Its Current Prices

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) has lost 30% of its value over the past month. I assume that’s because Reddit investors have jumped off the bandwagon. However, if you’re a speculative investor and have capital that you can invest for some time, I believe you’d be crazy not to buy ZOM stock at its current prices.
StocksInvestorPlace

C3.ai Stock Could Finally Be a Buy After Its Deep Correction

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock was welcomed into the public markets with open arms. However, that did not remain the case. After a strong open, AI stock rallied more than 80% from its opening day print and topped out near $90 in December. Its debut came around the same time as DoorDash...
StocksInvestorPlace

Overvalued AMD Stock Will Stay Stuck Until the Xilinx Deal Closes

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has gone nowhere this year. At $88.04 as of July 14, AMD stock is actually down slightly from $91.71 (where it ended 2020). One problem is that AMD still has yet to close its $35 billion all-stock deal to buy Xilinx announced in late October. It now seems that AMD stock will remain stuck in its tracks until that deal closes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy