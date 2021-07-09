WitcherCon brings plenty to The Witcher franchise, season 2 teaser trailer, anime film, and more

In case you didn't hear, Netflix and CDPR hosted the first-ever WitcherCon virtual event on Friday, and to say that fans of the streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher didn't leave disappointed would be an understatement, By the time Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had finished working their magic, fans learned the series was coming back for its second season on December 17th. But trust us, that wasn't even close to all. There were new preview images, new key art, a reveal of the episode titles, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and… yes… the first official teaser trailer. In fact, there was so much that we decided to compile it all into one collective guide to what you need o know about the second season- starting with preview images and some choice quotes from the team.