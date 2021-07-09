Cancel
WitcherCon brings plenty to The Witcher franchise, season 2 teaser trailer, anime film, and more

By Joshua Chu
pcinvasion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ton of Witcher news was unleashed today in celebration of WitcherCon. We already got some news about The Witcher season 2, and now we have some information about The Witcher: Complete Edition, a new teaser trailer, and an upcoming anime film. For fans of the RPG franchise, here’s what...

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Getting His Own James Bond-Like Franchise

After Amazon stepped in to purchase MGM, the next iteration of James Bond could arguably be the most important yet for a series that will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. Producers are adamant that 007 remains exclusively on the big screen, but there are a lot of question marks and variables surrounding the iconic spy’s next outing once the Daniel Craig era draws to a close, especially involving the identity of the actor destined to throw on the tux.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon

Capping a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavil, Netflix debuted the Season 2 trailer of “The Witcher,” which will hit the streamer on Dec. 17. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

Trailer & Poster: “The Witcher” Anime ‘Wolf’

The first teaser trailer and poster have been released for the anime feature film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”. That film, which will premiere on Netflix on August 23rd, hails from Studio Mir (“The Legend of Korra,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender”) and focuses on Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: How to Watch WitcherCon

It's almost time for the biggest Witcher event of the year, as just over 4 hours from now fans can tune into the first-ever WitcherCon for a variety of cast interviews from the show, behind the scenes details on the biggest game in the franchise, and reveals for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Blood Origin, and of course season 2 of the main series. So, who do you actually tune in for all the fun? Well, we've got you covered. WitcherCon kicks off at 12 PM CST, and will actually air again starting at 8 PM CST with different content. Both streams will be available to watch and stream on CD Projekt Red's YouTube and Twitch.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Witcher: Netflix Reveals New WitcherCon Teaser Featuring Henry Cavill

Netflix and CD Projekt Red are seriously gearing up for the first WitcherCon virtual event tomorrow. Ahead of the event itself, a new teaser featuring Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, hyping up WitcherCon. While it is known that WitcherCon will not feature anything about a new The Witcher video game from CD Projekt Red, it is expected to be heavy on announcements from Netflix in terms of information about the upcoming The Witcher Season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
Moviesgamingideology.com

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Teaser Trailer Shows Young Vesemir

At WitcherCon, a new one teaser trailer was released and featured the upcoming animated prequel The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. This show was announced last year and is currently under the care of Korean Studio Mir. It is also under Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as a producer. The animated film deals with the events before the show took place and focuses on Vesemir when he was still young.
ComicsCollider

New 'The Witcher' Season 2 Poster Unveiled at WitcherCon

Netflix’s first-ever WitcherCon took place today with some major Season 2 reveals for The Witcher, including a brand new poster featuring Geralt and Cirilla. The virtual event, which is co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, is dedicated to the multimedia world of The Witcher through games, books, and TV series.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher Season 2: A Guide to Everything Released During WitcherCon

In case you didn't hear, Netflix and CDPR hosted the first-ever WitcherCon virtual event on Friday, and to say that fans of the streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher didn't leave disappointed would be an understatement, By the time Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had finished working their magic, fans learned the series was coming back for its second season on December 17th. But trust us, that wasn't even close to all. There were new preview images, new key art, a reveal of the episode titles, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and… yes… the first official teaser trailer. In fact, there was so much that we decided to compile it all into one collective guide to what you need o know about the second season- starting with preview images and some choice quotes from the team.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: What To Expect from WitcherCon

Tomorrow is the day Witcher fans have been waiting for, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red are teaming up for the first-ever WitcherCon. While we have to wait just a bit longer for the big event to begin, we thought it best to get you all prepped and ready for what you can expect from it, as there is likely to be reveals and behind the scenes details on not just season 2 of The Witcher but also looks at the franchise's other spinoffs and projects in the realms of Anime, gaming, comics, and more when WitcherCon kicks off on July 9th.
ComicsAnime News Network

Misaki no Mayoiga Anime Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Theme Song

The official website of David Production's anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba's Misaki no Mayoiga (The Abandoned House by the Cape) began streaming a new trailer for the film on Wednesday. The film reveals two new cast members for the film, and also reveals and previews the film's theme song "Mayoiga" by Hitsujibungaku. The site also unveiled a new visual.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: Disney Animation’s “Encanto”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the trailer and poster for their 60th animated feature – the musical fantasy “Encanto”. The story follows an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a vibrant and magical town called Encanto. Said magic has blessed every child...
ComicsGamespot

New Witcher Figures Revealed At WitcherCon

The celebration of all things Witcher, WitcherCon, has debuted new announcements about the ongoing Netflix show, video games, and of course, collectibles. A pair of new figures have debuted alongside the event, including one based on the Netflix show and another much more stylized take. As you might expect, both...
ComicsPlayStation LifeStyle

WitcherCon: The Witcher Anime Streaming in August, Japanese Folklore-Inspired Witcher Manga Announced

Netflix has announced that The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf anime will stream on August 23rd this year. Check out a trailer below. Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” reads an official synopsis.

