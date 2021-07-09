Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Humility Homes opens ‘Fresh Start Center’ in former Catholic church

By Debbie McFadden
KWQC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) is a program that takes people from homelessness to self-sufficiency through a supportive and highly structured living program for families where parents have goals to increase education or job training. The Fresh Start Donation Center, 522 Fillmore St., Davenport, serves the needs of participants as they start their lives over. The location is the site of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Davenport, IA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Homelessness#Fresh Start Center#Kwqc#St Mary#Hhsi#Quad Cities#St Davenport Our
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy