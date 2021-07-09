Humility Homes opens ‘Fresh Start Center’ in former Catholic church

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) is a program that takes people from homelessness to self-sufficiency through a supportive and highly structured living program for families where parents have goals to increase education or job training. The Fresh Start Donation Center, 522 Fillmore St., Davenport, serves the needs of participants as they start their lives over. The location is the site of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church.