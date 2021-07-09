Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at Kino Sports Main Complex

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. In an effort to help offset costs associated with preparing for the 2021-2022 school year, Patterson Legal Group is hosting a FREE St. Joseph Backpack Giveaway. This back to school event will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the law firm’s St. Joseph law office (210 N Belt Hwy A, St Joseph, MO 64506) from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Families with K-12 students are invited to park and pick up a free backpack with school supplies. Quantities are limited to around 100 backpacks with supplies, and will be handed out one per student on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.