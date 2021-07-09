If You Only Buy 1 Fintech Stock, Make It One of These 5

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter.