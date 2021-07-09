Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

If You Only Buy 1 Fintech Stock, Make It One of These 5

By Kiara Taylor
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

As we emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology market is looking different than ever before. Recent innovations by biotech and fintech stocks, for example, show how pandemic-era needs are shaping the market. In 2021, fintech companies are harnessing advanced technologies to provide faster and more reliable financial service...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Americans#Baidu#Bidu#Alphabet#Google#Ai#At T#Warnermedia#Nflx#Upst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why You Should Be Buying This Cheap Growth Stock Before Earnings

Logitech International's stock has dropped lately. The downtrend in Logitech shares could reverse once it releases its quarterly report this month. A cheap valuation and secular growth trends make it an attractive bet right now. Shares of computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) have outpaced the broader market's gains so...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That'll Make You Rich

Dividends stocks have historically run circles around their non-dividend-paying counterparts. Risk and yield are often correlated -- but these five high-yielding stocks are the exception. Making money in the stock market is easy... if you own dividend stocks. According to a report published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Want to get in on the ground floor of an explosive growth opportunity? Look no further than Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Luckin Coffee (OTC:LKNC.Y). These companies look poised for bull runs as they revolutionize the mobile gaming and coffee industries. Let's dig deeper into why they could supercharge your portfolio. 1....
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Turnaround Stocks to Buy Now

The best time to buy turnaround stocks is when their financials have caught up and things are in full swing. Shares are typically artificially depressed due to low growth prospects before that point. When that changes, many investors usually buy the stocks simultaneously, leading to powerful upside rallies. Spirit Airlines...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Stock market crashes can be frightening. They typically occur without warning, and the often violent plunge in stock prices they bring about can be harrowing to even the most experienced investors. These shocking declines occur relatively often (a market correction of 10% or more happens every 1.84 years, on average),...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in July

Robinhood is now a widely recognized brand in the finance world, especially among young investors. However, its gamified platform has drawn criticism, including harsh words from Warren Buffet and a rebuke from FINRA, as it seems to incentivize frequent trading and risky investment strategies. Indeed, a handful of meme stocks...
BusinessMetro International

Ant-backed Paytm targets $2.2 billion Indian IPO in booming e-payment market

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian digital payments leader Paytm, which counts Ant Group and Softbank among its backers, is seeking regulatory approval to raise up to 166 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) in one of the biggest stock market listings in the country. The offering, which values the company at up to $25...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MBA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter.
Small Businesspymnts.com

Funded FinTechs Look To Get More Capital In The Hands Of SMBs

Whether through embedded lending, small business credit cards or trade finance portals, this week's newly funded B2B FinTechs are largely looking to get more capital into the hands of companies. But it was a challenger bank targeting SMBs that landed the top spot with its $100 million funding round. Velotrade.
StocksEntrepreneur

4 Financial Stocks to Buy on Dips

The financial sector has been making an impressive comeback on the back of increasing financial and capital market activities with the reopening of the economy and bullish market sentiment. So, we think it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound financial stocks Capital One Financial (COF), KeyCorp (KEY), Ally Financial (ALLY), and OneMain Holdings (OMF). They are currently trading below their 52-week highs. Read on for more details.
SoftwarePosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Switching to another design software provider is far from easy. Dating apps benefit from scale. The dating and building industries are here to stay. Although many great fortunes have come as a result of successful long-term investing, owning a business for decades or longer can not only be tough, but in many cases, it can be the wrong strategy. The reality is that given enough time, many companies will fail -- often due to innovation.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Double Your Returns in the Next 5 Years

Investors care about earnings because stock prices tend to follow the profits a company makes. Wall Street is exceptionally bullish about the profit-generating potential of these three stocks. Being the best in your business lets you easily shift focus from strength to strength. It's not always easy to see the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $12.5M In PayPal To Load Up More On Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment on Wednesday shed 41,435 shares, estimated to be worth about $12.46 million, in payments company PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL). Shares of the company closed 0.15% lower at $300.75 on Wednesday. The New York-based investment management deployed Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) to buy the shares...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

A key indicator of a millionaire-making stock is strong top-line growth over time. A virtuous cycle of buyers and sellers is powering Etsy and producing strong top-line growth. Many things influence a company's future prospects, but one of the most important is sales growth. Specifically, strong top-line momentum is often...
Marketstearsheet.co

Why more fintechs and institutions should offer crypto products

The largest companies and central government banks are either now invested in crypto or actively exploring crypto, making it an inevitable part of the global financial system. For financial services organizations and emerging fintechs looking to offer crypto capabilities to their own customers, these are some of the key considerations, benefits, hurdles, and solutions to keep in mind.
StocksInvestorPlace

Speculative Investors Are Crazy Not to Buy Zomedica at Its Current Prices

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) has lost 30% of its value over the past month. I assume that’s because Reddit investors have jumped off the bandwagon. However, if you’re a speculative investor and have capital that you can invest for some time, I believe you’d be crazy not to buy ZOM stock at its current prices.
StocksInvestorPlace

Nio Stock Seems To Be Gearing-up for the Next Big Rally

I would have been worried if the big rally in electric vehicle stocks sustained well into 2021. It seemed that EV stocks were in a bubble territory. NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock touched a high of $66.99 in February. However, significant profit taking and concerns related to chip shortage resulted in a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

Buying great stocks at bargain prices is a great time-tested investment strategy. The pieces are in place for today's bull market to get an extra boost. The stock market indexes continue to hit new all-time highs, and though all parties must eventually come to an end, there are indications this one still has some room to run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy