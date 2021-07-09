Cancel
Howard County, IN

Kinks in the carnival: Worker shortage causes delayed ride openings, fewer vendors at 4-H fair

By Carson Gerber Kokomo Tribune
This was the view of the Howard County 4-H Fair from the top of the Ferris wheel on July 16, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

GREENTOWN — Last year, the Howard County 4-H Fair had to contend with the pandemic. This year, it’s fighting against the national worker shortage.

Concessionaire Manager Jay Freeman said that shortage has led to kinks they’ve never had to deal with and never saw coming, including a delay on when rides will open when the fair kicks off next week.

He said that in the past, rides have always opened on Monday. This year, patrons won’t be able to jump on the Ferris wheel or the tilt-a-whirl until Tuesday.

That’s because North America Midway Entertainment, which has provided the rides and games for years, informed the fair board about three weeks ago they didn’t have enough manpower to have the rides ready by Monday.

“That was a shocker to me,” Freeman said.

The sun sets as riders enjoy the swing ride at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

On top of that, around 25 vendors said they couldn’t rent space this year inside the commercial building due to not having enough employees to man the booths.

Freeman said many of those businesses bowing out were longtime vendors who have had booths for years, including Muncie-based L.J. Stone Company and Hochstedler Energy Systems in Greentown.

The huge drop in vendors means the fair is set to lose out on well over $9,000 in revenue. According to the vendor application form, the fair charges a minimum $375 per booth, and more if businesses want more space.

Freeman said one mattress company that sometimes leased 60-feet of floor space in the commercial building, which would generate $2,250 in revenue, isn’t coming at all due to the worker shortage.

“It could hurt us a little bit,” he said. “ ... We’ve got good people coming, it’s just not the numbers that we had in the past. It was very surprising, because a lot of them were the big-name guys who had been here for years and years.”

Freeman said the Russiaville Lion’s Club and Morning Star Church, which has sold its popular chicken and noodles for decades at the fair, also won’t have tents because of staffing issues.

Thomas Prifogle, 11, tries to make a decision while Jeremy Kelly takes a sip of his lemon shake-up at the Jumbo Lemon Shake-Up trailer along the main food court at the Howard County 4-H Fair on July 9, 2018. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

For the first time in over a decade, the price to park at the grounds has also increased from $5 to $7 per vehicle. Freeman said they made the move to help cover rising costs.

“We haven’t had any increases in 11 years, and of course the price of electricity and water and sewage and tents and everything has gone up in those 11 years,” he said. “So we decided to implement a slight increase.”

Freeman said parking fees are a major source of income to pay for the fair, and the extra $2 will go a long way to help cover expenses. He noted patrons for the first time will be able to use a credit card to pay for parking this year.

“We felt like it was time,” he said. “Hopefully the public understands that our taxes and everything else has gone up on our land, so we have to get money some place.”

Freeman said the worker shortage may be throwing a wrench into parts of the fair, but most visitors won’t notice the impact. He said that for all intents and purposes, the fair is back to normal after last year’s changes made to cope with the pandemic.

All the regular food vendors will be in attendance, he said, and there are even some new entertainment acts coming this year, including a wolf show and a kid-friendly educational program called Merry Heart Stage.

“As far as the public, they won’t really notice it except on Monday night, because everything will look full,” he said. “Pioneer Village will be rocking and rolling again this year, and we’re excited the tractor show is coming back. We feel really good about everything.”

Josh Winrotte, Howard County Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Development educator, said visitors can also expect a normal year of livestock and animal shows.

He said the barns and exhibit buildings will be open to the public at capacity, compared to last year when they were only open during shows and masks were required by everyone inside.

However, they’re asking all 4-Hers and visitors who haven’t been vaccinated to wear a mask this year. Livestock will also not be kept overnight in the barns, except swine and the auction animals, to allow more space to social distance, Winrotte said.

“We’re trying to de-densify the space a little bit to allow us to have freedom of movement in those barns so we don’t get too crowded,” he said.

There may be minor changes to the 4-H programming this year, but compared to the total overhaul implemented last year during the pandemic, everything feels pretty normal, Winrotte said.

“It was kind of like sliding on an old pair of shoes this year,” he said. “It felt a little bit more like what we’d done in the past. We felt more at ease.”

Winrotte said the quality of livestock and exhibit projects also increased this year, since 4-Hers had more time during the pandemic to really focus on their work.

“As people spent more time at home and had some more family time over the winter, there was more time devoted to projects,” he said. “It’s neat to see the high level of quality.”

Freeman said that in the end, it feels good to see the fair getting back into its regular stride this year, despite issues created by the worker shortage. He said he’s excited to see a stellar turnout as things gradually get back to normal.

“We put a lot of work into this, so when it starts getting close, it’s exciting to see that work paying off,” he said.

