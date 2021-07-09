7 ESG Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

This decade marks the beginning of a divergence in investment strategies. Sure, there are the typical long-term investors looking for stable growth. And yes, there are the short sellers who seeks to make gains from a company’s failure. But, short-squeeze investing is one of the fastest-growing strategies for retail traders looking to make a buck. These investors are constantly seeking out the next short squeeze — looking for low volume, low market capitalization, high short interest. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) offers investors just that. And these investors have taken notice; YVR stock is seeing huge gains today from concentrated buying.