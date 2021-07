I always think that staying at an Airbnb sounds like fun. How about staying on a houseboat on the Mississippi river?. You can actually rent "Miss Guided" for two nights to a week, and be the Captain of the boat. If you don't feel comfortable driving a big houseboat down the Mississippi River, they will have someone come and take you down the river, anchor it for an evening, and come back the next day to float down the river to a new location for the next day; it's completely up to you.