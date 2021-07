KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A new type of tick, the Lone Star tick, has been spreading across Rhode Island in recent years. Doctor Thomas Mather is a Professor of Entomology at URI, and he’s the Director of the University’s Tick Encounter Resource Center. He says, “It’s a tick that’s been moving up from the south. It’s now become the most common tick people encounter on Long Island.”