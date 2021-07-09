Round Rock ISD hires Jerrod Gertsema as new Success High School principal

Round Rock ISD announced July 9 that Jerrod Gertsema has been named the new principal for Success High School. Gertsema has worked as an assistant principal at the high school since 2013 and was credited by the district in his hiring announcement for increasing summer graduation rates to their highest in four years during 2020. According to the district, Gertsema is a graduate of its Team One Program, which provides aspiring principals with professional development opportunities to gain skills related to the role.