Round Rock, TX

Round Rock ISD hires Jerrod Gertsema as new Success High School principal

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago
Round Rock ISD announced July 9 that Jerrod Gertsema has been named the new principal for Success High School. Gertsema has worked as an assistant principal at the high school since 2013 and was credited by the district in his hiring announcement for increasing summer graduation rates to their highest in four years during 2020. According to the district, Gertsema is a graduate of its Team One Program, which provides aspiring principals with professional development opportunities to gain skills related to the role.

Austin, TX
Debbie Garinger selected as Lake Travis High School interim principal

Lake Travis ISD Superintendent Paul Norton announced July 8 Debbie Garinger as the interim principal at Lake Travis High School, the district’s sole high school campus. Garinger, a former elementary school teacher, holds more than 40 years of experience in public education, Norton said in the statement. She most recently served as the assistant principal at LTISD’s Hudson Bend Middle School during the 2020-21 school year and previously held principal roles at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

