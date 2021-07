ANTIGO, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — Four American White Pelicans helped by the Raptor Education Group in Antigo will have a new home at the Milwaukee Zoo. According to a Facebook post by the Raptor Education Group, the birds were not able to be released into the wild. The two adults and two immature Pelicans hit powerlines in Green Bay, Menasha, and Oshkosh in December and January.