There are many top software tools utilized by custom development companies. Businesses use many advanced tools to support platforms by creating, maintaining, or debugging in-progress applications. In fact, developers use these robust resources to visualize several important metrics regarding their products, such as dependencies, vulnerabilities and workflows. This way, dev teams can find bugs and issues within the programs they are working on, while avoiding security risks. As a software developer, these custom software tools boost productivity and increase accessibility. In this post, we will discuss several top software tools for custom development companies.