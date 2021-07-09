Cancel
This One-Pan Dessert Is Winning My Every Backyard Cookout This Summer

By Stacey Ballis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love brownies as much as the next person, but sometimes at the end of a meal, I don't want something quite so intense. I've recently been experimenting with blondies, which have a bit lighter taste and wonderfully flexible when it comes to mix-ins. But I found a lot of recipes were either a bit too cakey or had practically no flavor at all. In fact, it wasn't until a friend shared a version with me that had all the fabulous chewy texture of my favorite brownies and that excellent crackly topping, plus a wonderful caramel flavor that was assertive enough to be delicious but not too rich. And it all came down to a technique that was new to me.

