This One-Pan Dessert Is Winning My Every Backyard Cookout This Summer

I love brownies as much as the next person, but sometimes at the end of a meal, I don't want something quite so intense. I've recently been experimenting with blondies, which have a bit lighter taste and wonderfully flexible when it comes to mix-ins. But I found a lot of recipes were either a bit too cakey or had practically no flavor at all. In fact, it wasn't until a friend shared a version with me that had all the fabulous chewy texture of my favorite brownies and that excellent crackly topping, plus a wonderful caramel flavor that was assertive enough to be delicious but not too rich. And it all came down to a technique that was new to me.