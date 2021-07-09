Cancel
Apollo Beach, FL

Hillsborough County Closes 2 Beaches Because of Red Tide

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
APOLLO BEACH, FL. – Hillsborough County has closed the beach areas at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park until further notice because of public health concerns related to red tide.

Water samples have shown the presence of red tide at various locations throughout Tampa Bay, and numerous dead fish have washed up along the shoreline. Barriers will be placed along the beach areas at both parks, along with signs advising of the closure.

The remainder of the parks will remain open, with the exception of the hiking trail at Apollo Beach, which otherwise can be used to access the beach. County employees will work to remove dead fish from the beaches.

Apollo Beach Nature Preserve is located at 6760 Surfside Blvd. in Apollo Beach. E.G. Simmons Conservation Park is located at 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin.

#Hillsborough#The Beaches#Red Tide#Hiking Trail#Simmons Conservation Park
