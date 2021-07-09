Peach jam to bring more money even without fans

In preparing for a monthly guided nature walk recently, I was reminded that things happen in their own time. Just two months ago, we were listening to bird songs from migrants that just returned north and admiring the fresh green of newly unfurled leaves. One month ago, we peeked at bird nests in Audubon’s next boxes. In July, our thoughts turned towards the abundance of insects. We also looked for shady spots under full spreads of tree canopies. Summer is the season where trees are collecting as much sun as possible to fuel their food-making. Done flowering, and with a full complement of green leaves, this is the time for growing before the dormancy of winter.