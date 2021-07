A new Xiaomi premium smartphone is almost ready. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G is expected to be released very soon after months of being in the works with new and improved specs and features. Registration has started but if you plan on getting one, we suggest you hurry because stocks are limited. Xiaomi Mi India’s Twitter account posted an important announcement. You can sign up for the first sale. All you need to do is purchase the ultra gift card. The card guarantees access to sale plus other special benefits from Xiaomi.