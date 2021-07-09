Cancel
Capture the Beauty of SAULT’s New Album, NINE, While You Can

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, there are only 85 days left to stream or purchase NINE, the new and fifth album by the mysterious (and mysteriously prolific) U.K. collective SAULT, before it disappears. The album, announced less than two weeks before its June 25 release and preceded by no singles, is only available for 99 days — the latest stunt from an already closely guarded group that rode a wave of critical intrigue into the spotlight just two years ago. SAULT doesn’t make press statements, so it’s unclear what the intention behind the album’s ephemerality is; the group’s 2019 debut album, 5, and follow-up, 7, didn’t come with similar disclaimers. All the more strange, SAULT has no trouble making its music urgent: Last year’s Untitled (Black Is), released on Juneteenth, raised the group’s profile by becoming an essential document in a world protesting for Black lives, and its sequel, Untitled (Rise), felt like a necessary moment of celebratory relief offered without losing sight of the ongoing struggle. SAULT seems to preempt social moments, and that trend continues on NINE, the group’s most communal-sounding project yet, which comes as people return from social isolation to a changed world. It’s rooted in lively chants; transitioning from song to song sounds like walking through a bustling neighborhood, past schoolyards and street performers.

