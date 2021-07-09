Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mad Men’s John Slattery and Jon Hamm Reunite for Confess, Fletch

By Cydney Lee
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMad Men stars John Slattery and Jon Hamm will reunite for Confess, Fletch, a modern take on the 1985 Chevy Chase film of (almost) the same name. The Fletch films are based on Gregory Mcdonald’s classic mystery-novel series, which follows investigative reporter I.M. Fletcher as he juggles his career and his personal life. According to Variety, the new film is based on the second book in the series, in which “Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders — one of which pins him as a prime suspect.” Hamm is set to play the role of Fletcher in the comedic reboot, directed by Greg Mottola (Superbad, Arrested Development), which is currently in production. (Hamm was spotted filming scenes in Worcester, Massachusetts, outside the city’s police station two days ago.) Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming), Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) have been added to the cast; along with Slattery’s, their roles are yet to be announced.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Greg Mottola
Person
John Slattery
Person
Annie Mumolo
Person
Lorenza Izzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Men#Confess Fletch#Chevy#Vista Del Mar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Boston, MAPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Celebrity Sighting: Jon Hamm Seen Filming in Boston Last Week

Boston and surrounding areas have been an absolute hotspot for filming movies lately; from the Netflix original starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence called Don't Look Up, to the rumors that Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is going to begin filming soon in Worcester -- everyone is flocking to this area for blockbuster filming.
MoviesCollider

Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why They Loved Ed Solomon’s Script

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon and it’s about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Bill Duke, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and David Harbour.
TV SeriesVulture

Jennifer Carpenter Will Return to Dexter As Some Sort of Flashback Ghost or Something

The Dexter revival is certainly a thing that is still happening, bringing with it the promise of a better ending to the original Showtime series. The ten-episode revival will pick up a decade or so in the future, or however long it’s been since we left our favorite mass murderer in his secluded log cabin, and it will see the return of the series’s original showrunner Clyde Phillips. Today, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the character of Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan, played by Jennifer Carpenter, will return. Michael C. Hall’s co-star Carpenter played Debra for all eight seasons of the show’s original run. Carpenter and Hall were also married from 2008 to 2011, so that adds a fun little frisson to the corrupt-cop-stepsibling dynamic. “But wait —” real Dexter heads are asking, “— didn’t they kill Debra off in the show’s 2013 finale?” Indeed they did, Dexhead. In an interview in October 2020, Phillips said, “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream,’” in regards to Debra’s death. Like John Lithgow, who played the (also dead) Trinity Killer, Carpenter will most likely return in flashback sequences. The original Dexter was full of ghostly flashbacks to Dexter’s dad, so it could work.
Cohasset, MAWicked Local

Hollywood returns to Cohasset with 'Confess, Fletch'

Roughly 35 years after filming wrapped on the Jack Nicholson classic Witches of Eastwick, Hollywood is set to make its return to Cohasset. This time, another leading man in Mad Men’s Jon Hamm will be in town to film his new flick: Confess, Fletch. The name may sound familiar, as...
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Fletch’ Reboot Adds Several Major Cast Members

The reboot of Fletch is underway, adding several major cast members to its team. The reboot called Confess, Fletch will take a new look at the series of novels and 1980s Chevy Chase films. Specifically, it’ll focus on the second novel in the Fletch series, also titled Confess, Fletch. Mad...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
MoviesCollider

The 30 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (July 2021)

So you’re browsing through Netflix, looking for something to watch, but you’re in the mood for something light. Netflix’s massive library can be intimidating, especially when you’re looking for a good comedy amidst a sea of subpar entries in the genre. Not to fear, though, because we here at Collider have you covered. Below, we’ve curated a list of the very best comedies on Netflix right now. We’ve got everything from silly buddy comedies, big splashy commercial comedies, more esoteric indies, and even a couple of films that toe the line between comedy and drama. Surely you’ll find something to your liking, so scroll through our list of the best comedies on Netflix below and find that perfect pick.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal to Topline Blumhouse Movie for Epix (Exclusive) Katey Sagal is set to star in an original movie at premium cable outlet Epix. The Rebel actress will play a former country music star turned recluse in Tattered Hearts, a thriller that’s part of…. Katey Sagal plays an anti-corporate crusader...
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Movieshazard-herald.com

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep for sequel

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep to star in a 'Gunpower Milkshake' sequel. The 33-year-old actress can currently be seen playing Sam, a hitwoman who needs the help of her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and her associates after she betrays the crime syndicate who trained her, in the Netflix movie and with a second film already in development, the Scottish star would love to see the 'Devil Wears Prada' legend on the set alongside her.
MoviesPopculture

Big Update on Jon Bernthal's Next Movie

Former The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal has several projects in the pipeline, including Small Engine Repair. The already completed film, based on the critically-acclaimed stage play by John Pollono, now has a distributor and could hit theaters in time for awards season. Bernthal starred in the original Los Angeles production of the play in 2011, while still starring on The Walking Dead.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Zach Braff joins Moonshot

Former 'Scrubs' star Zach Braff has joined the cast of sci-fi movie 'Moonshot', alongside Cole Sprouse, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Lana Condor, and Lukas Gage. Zach Braff has joined the cast of 'Moonshot'. The 'Ted Lasso' director is going back in front of the camera to star in the sci-fi...
MoviesVulture

The Women of Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake Deserve Better

Gunpowder Milkshake, Netflix’s latest in a long line of glossy, forgettable fare, is a flagrant reminder that execution is everything. It isn’t that the story, about an elite assassin who is burned by her former employer, was meant to be novel. It was the cast that proved alluring, a bevy of powerful actresses capable of carrying a film several times over regardless of the material. An early tease held so much promise, namely the image of Angela Bassett wielding a shotgun, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino flanking her sides, with curious, daunting gazes and bespoke costumes. This picture, and the majority of early marketing, suggested something tantalizing: a major action vehicle for a trio of amazing women who have lately occupied more supporting roles than central ones. But in order for them to shine, they needed basic care from the men — and yes, it’s all men — writing, directing, shooting, and editing this film. Unfortunately, it is a distinct lack of care that infects the entirety of Gunpowder Milkshake.
TV & VideosCollider

Jennifer Carpenter Returning for 'Dexter' Revival as Debra Morgan

Jennifer Carpenter is the latest cast addition to Showtime’s Dexter revival, which is digging up a lot of dead characters to torment Michael C. Hall’s serial killer. Carpenter played Dexter’s foster-sister during all eight seasons of the show’s original run. The character’s return means the revival will either have many flashbacks, or the Bay Harbor Butcher will start to have visions of dead people.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hollywood’s mad for musicals

Spielberg’s back with “West Side Story.” Golden musicals are returning — many onto the silver screen. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” Like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella.” Like again — and again — “Guys and Dolls.”. One of the stage’s all-time splashiest classiest jazziest musicals was “Guys and Dolls.” The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy