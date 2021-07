Limmy’s Show, as the title suggests, is an experience something like a one-man band, written, directed by, and starring Brian ‘Limmy’ Limond (now better known for streaming Eurotruck Simulator). Oh, there were other people involved, but between the pared-down approach and the singularly off-beat trains of thought the show follows, it’s all too clearly the brainchild of one man. Here’s where to watch Limmy’s Show in the UK and US.