Zachary, LA

Proposal for 986 home subdivision outside of Zachary raises concerns of overcrowding in schools

By Austin Kemker
WAFB
 22 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposed subdivision on Old Scenic Hwy. several miles outside of Zachary City Limits has caused some strife among the city’s leaders. According to plans filed with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission, developer D.R. Horton has proposed a 986 house subdivision on a 350 acre plot of land. The project would transform the rural area into a suburbia.

