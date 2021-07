Guys, the 2004-05 TV season was insane. In fact, it quite possibly was the best year-long slate of primetime TV shows ever. If I only reminded you that Lost, Desperate Housewives, House and Veronica Mars all premiered in fall 2004, you may be duly impressed and raise an eyebrow. But so, so much more happened that TV season. And while in our current world of 500-plus scripted shows across broadcast, cable and the ever-popular streaming, you may think you don’t have to reach back nearly 17 years to find TV’s apex, one look at the list below at least suggests otherwise.